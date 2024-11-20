عربي


Southwest Gas Holdings Declares First Quarter 2025 Dividend


11/20/2024 5:01:07 PM

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest gas Holdings, Inc. ("Southwest Gas") (NYSE:
SWX ) has declared the following first quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock

Payable

March 3, 2025

Of Record

February 18, 2025

Dividend

$0.62 per share

The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis.
The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of Southwest Gas' dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of Southwest Gas' website,
.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., based in
Las Vegas, Nevada, through its primary operating subsidiary
Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. In addition,
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
is the majority owner of Centuri Holdings, Inc., which provides comprehensive utility infrastructure services across
North America.
Southwest Gas Corporation
is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout portions of
Arizona,
Nevada, and
California
by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

MENAFN20112024003732001241ID1108908503


