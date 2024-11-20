Dickey’S Barbecue Pit Makes Holiday Entertaining Stress-Free With Delicious Catering Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Barbecue Catering for Any Event, Any Size, Any Time

Dallas, TX, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit is bringing the heat to holiday celebrations with a wide range of catering and pre-order meal options that promise to make any gathering memorable, flavorful, and stress-free. Whether you're hosting an intimate dinner or a large festive feast, Dickey's offers mouthwatering barbecue meals that are sure to delight guests and simplify holiday preparations.

With their Complete Feast, guests can enjoy the finest Dickey's traditions at home, featuring selections like Spiral Cut Ham , Smoked Turkey, Cajun Turkey, or Prime Rib. Meals include Cornbread Dressing, Gravy , Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans with Bacon, and 12 Buttery Rolls, with heating times between 2-3 hours, making holiday hosting a breeze. For a slightly smaller option, the Dinner Feast offers similar choices, perfect for cozy celebrations, complete with Buttery Rolls and classic sides.

“Our holiday offerings are crafted to bring people together with less stress and more delicious memories,” said Christine Bichler, National Catering Expert at Dickey's Barbecue Pit.“With options ranging from Complete Feasts to Holiday Buffets and Build Your Own Big Yellow Box meals, we have something to suit every gathering, big or small.”

Guests seeking a holiday spread that stands out can opt for Dickey's Holiday Buffet, which allows for extra meats, sides, desserts, tea, and even individual packaging for added convenience. The Holiday Big Yellow Box is another showstopper, featuring 4 lbs. of Sliced Turkey, Cornbread Dressing, Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, and 12 pieces of Texas Toast, complete with pickles, onions, barbecue sauce, and turkey gravy. For more customization, Dickey's Build Your Own Big Yellow Box offers slow-smoked meats and family-size sides to create the perfect meal for friends and family.

“People across the country are choosing Dickey's Barbecue Pit as part of their cherished holiday traditions, and we are honored to be at the heart of those celebrations,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“Our catering team makes it easier than ever to share our authentic, slow-smoked barbecue with loved ones during this special time of year.”

Holiday meals can be ordered for in-store pickup or delivery, and Dickey's catering specialists are standing by at +1-866-227-2328 to assist with all catering needs.

Celebrate the holidays with less stress and more savory flavors from Dickey's Barbecue Pit-making every gathering one to remember.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM

Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

