Jerry Guzzetta Releases His Book 'I Walked With Heroes' Serving In The U.S Military

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry Guzzetta releases his I Walked with Heroes, a book that takes us deep into the journey and life of who selflessly serve the country and put their lives in danger for the safety and well-being of their people.



This book explores the actual meaning and the concept of the word 'war' and explains us the reality that is often overshadowed by its glorification. Jerry takes us through multiple experiences that he, and his went through during the Vietnam War in the 60's. He explained about his time with the U.S Military, where he served and witnessed bloodshed, bondage, sacrifice, and bravery. He saw the reality a conflict holds underneath a glorified, and celebrated term that is known more commonly and put it to his words through his work. The book is filled with stories from Guzzetta's military counterparts and his personal anecdotes and viewpoint about the conflict, captivating the audience with its informative historical narrative. Grab the book now on Amazon and delve into the stories coming straight out of the warzone.



About The Author



Born into an Italian family in Birmingham, Alabama, Jerry Guzzetta had seen many of his relatives and close family members join the different military branches. Perhaps, early inspirations led him to join the forces later on in his life. But life wasn't as simple as it seems, He recalls being directionless in early days of his life, assuming to spend the rest of his life doing nothing but chill at a beach. Fortune had other plans, and he was finally admitted in the military at a very early age, and that is where his journey to eventually author this book begins. A graduate of science degree in the Administration of Justice and Aviation, Guzzetta was always fond of telling stories, and his colleagues, friends always wanted him to venture into book writing, which he eventually did 20 years ago when he first wrote the book“INFLIGHT Magazine” about a forthcoming military helicopter.



