Applaudo Announced Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions Now Accessible For U.S. Businesses Through Nearshore Expertise

- César Bendeck, Applaudo's CEO SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Applaudo , announced the expansion of its cybersecurity service offerings through its Defense Center.A strategic alliance between Applaudo, Google Cloud , and its cybersecurity company, Mandiant , delivers comprehensive cybersecurity services designed to meet the needs of the most demanding clients in the United States and around the globe. Applaudo provides a broad spectrum of services, including strategic consulting, diagnostics, monitoring, secure code development, penetration testing, and advanced cyber defense solutions. Mandiant, a global leader in cyber threat intelligence and incident response, complements Applaudo's robust multi-level service offering, enhancing its ability to address sophisticated cyber threats.Applaudo holds a SecOps (Security Operations) certification, emphasizing its commitment to technological innovation and operational security.“With our Cyber Defense Center, we position ourselves as the ideal nearshore partner in Latin America for companies in demanding markets such as the United States. Together with Mandiant, from Google Cloud, we are expanding our services to provide a multi-level response service, covering everything from basic first-contact tasks to managing more complex situations that require the highest level of expertise, offering protection and peace of mind in an environment where cyberattacks are part of daily life,” said César Bendeck, CEO of Applaudo.“For Applaudo, cyberattacks are a reality that calls for technologically advanced and customer-focused strategic partnerships. It is important to be agile in implementing advanced security measures, such as AI-powered threat detection and rapid response capabilities, while maintaining a human-centered approach with resilient cybersecurity cultures,” added Bendeck.Multi-cloud Experience and Certifications: Keys to Advanced Cybersecurity ProtectionApplaudo has over eleven years of experience as the preferred partner for leading companies in their industries, enhancing efficiency through cutting-edge technology in their business processes, including digital transformation services such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital experience design and architecture, cloud migration, and software development.Applaudo specializes in offering multi-cloud services, understanding that each company has specific technological needs. As such, the company has built solid alliances with tech giants like Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, Google Cloud, and Oracle, giving it deep knowledge across various platforms and enabling it to provide solutions tailored to any infrastructure companies are already using. Their focus is on integrating and optimizing multi-cloud environments to maximize performance, flexibility, and security for operations, regardless of the company's size or industry.In addition to these strategic alliances, Applaudo's cybersecurity technical team and its strong portfolio of globally recognized certifications reflect their expertise and commitment to cybersecurity. The team holds top-level certifications such as CISSP, CISM, and CCISO, demonstrating their leadership in governance and strategy. They also possess specialized certifications like PECB ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Auditoris SOC II compliant, highlighting their strengths in regulatory compliance and auditing.“With more than a decade of operations, we have established ourselves at Applaudo as a strategic partner for leading global brands on the Fortune 500 list, contributing to the success of their tech solutions and accelerating their digital transformation in industries such as sports and entertainment, manufacturing, energy, and banking. Supporting digital transformation, protecting their digital assets with our cybersecurity services, and accelerating the growth of these major companies in the United States, from El Salvador and with Salvadoran talent, makes us proud,” concluded César Bendeck, Applaudo's CEO.Companies interested in conducting a discovery of their current cybersecurity landscape can reach out to Applaudo for a comprehensive assessment. Our team of experts is ready to analyze and evaluate existing security measures, identify potential vulnerabilities, and provide tailored solutions to strengthen their defenses.About ApplaudoApplaudo is a leading software development and technology company based in San Salvador, El Salvador. Founded in 2013, Applaudo specializes in helping the world's most admired brands optimize their IT solutions, reduce delivery costs, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company has talent in various countries worldwide and is known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. For more information about Applaudo and its services, visit .

