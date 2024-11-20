Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
Date
11/20/2024 4:46:05 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOULTON, Maine
, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN ), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.175 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend will be payable on December 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024.
This dividend represents a 15.1% increase over last year's fourth-quarter dividend.
About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1.05 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.
SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN20112024003732001241ID1108908483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.