Sirona Biochem Announces Publication Of Groundbreaking Study On TFC-1326 Compound In The Journal Of Cosmetic Dermatology

About the Study

The article, titled“TFC-1326 Compound Reduces Clinical Signs of Skin Aging: Evidence From In Vitro Human Adipose and Skin Models and Pilot Clinical Trial,” highlights the groundbreaking efficacy of Sirona's proprietary compound TFC-1326 in reducing visible signs of skin aging.

Access the Study: TFC-1326 Compound Reduces Clinical Signs of Skin Aging. Evidence From In Vitro Human Adipose and Skin Models and Pilot Clinical Trial

The study, conducted by leading scientists at Diva Expertise in collaboration with Sirona Biochem, presents compelling data demonstrating the ability of TFC-1326 to target key mechanisms of skin aging.

Key Findings

Using advanced in vitro human adipose and skin models, as well as a pilot clinical trial, TFC-1326 was shown to:



Enhance skin elasticity and firmness

Stimulate the production of collagen and other extracellular matrix components Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles



Clinical Trial Results

The pilot clinical trial with a 1% TFC-1326 topical cream provided robust evidence supporting its safety and efficacy. Key results included:

Visible improvement in skin texture, hydration, and overall appearance



These findings reinforce the compound's potential as a next-generation anti-aging solution.

Statements from Leadership

“Our innovative approach to carbohydrate chemistry has once again delivered transformative results,” said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem.“The publication of these findings in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology is a testament to the cosmeceutical benefits of TFC-1326 on aged skin. We believe this compound has the capacity to redefine anti-aging skincare solutions.”

“This marks a significant milestone for Sirona Biochem,” added Dr. Verrico.“We are actively advancing discussions with potential commercial partners while also laying the groundwork to launch our own product, ensuring this groundbreaking technology reaches the market and delivers its full potential to consumers globally.”

TFC-1326 and Trademark Information

TFC-1326 and its salt form, TFC-1325, are being marketed under the trademarked name GlycoProteMim .

About Diva Expertise

Diva Expertise is an innovative French biotech based in Toulouse, in the Biotechnologies Center of Pierre Potier, specializing in applied research on human adipose tissue.

With more than 15 years of expertise in physiology and physiopathology, Diva Expertise has established itself as a leader in human adipose tissue research. Their high-tech platform provides personalized research support, from cellular studies to human applications.

Adipose tissue, which composes the hypodermis (the third layer of the skin), plays a crucial role in skin homeostasis and serves as a key target for innovative anti-aging solutions.

For more information, visit: .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a biotechnology company focusing on innovative cosmetic and dermatology active ingredients with a proprietary platform technology.

Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules to improve their efficacy and safety. Its patented compounds are licensed to leading companies worldwide, generating revenue through licensing fees, milestone payments, and royalties.

Sirona's laboratory, TFChem , is based in France and has received multiple French national scientific awards and grants from the European Union and French government.

For more information, visit: .

