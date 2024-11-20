Arrow Security Adds Three Industry Leaders From Nbcuniversal, FBI, Hartford Police Department And Private Firms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Appointments Strengthen Arrow's Standing as the Northeast Region's Leading Security Guard Services Company

- AJ Caro, Arrow Security CEOSMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arrow Security is pleased to announce four key additions to their company, to boost their standing as the northeast region's leading security services organization: James A. Bernier, CPP as Senior Vice President of New England, Joseph Kincaid as Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and Craig Nixon as a member of the Board of Advisors.James A. Bernier, CPP, is the Senior Vice President for New England at Arrow Security, where he oversees the region's security operations. James has more than 25 years of high-level experience in security management and law enforcement, large-scale event security, executive protection, and crisis management.James previously served as Security Director at NBCUniversal Assembly Studios, President and CEO of Secure Workplace Consulting, Regional Director for Sunstates Security (Southeast US), Security Operations Manager for Connecticut Children's Medical Center and Connecticut Regional Manager for Summit Security Services. James also served for 20 years as Captain and Commander of the Emergency Response Team with the Hartford Police Department. He served in United States Marine Corps from 1989 to 1994.As Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Arrow Security, Joseph Kincaid confers with executive and building management to formulate and update annual security policies and develop yearly training goals.In addition, Joseph mentors and develops site supervisors, maintains productive working relationships with law enforcement agencies, analyzes problems, identifies solutions and implements recommendations. Joseph brings a wealth of experience from his tenure with the FBI and US Marshal Service, and in the private sector, as a Security Manager for RWJ Barnabas and Warner Music Group.Joseph has managed complex investigations, developed training sessions for units on standard operating procedures associated with the use of command posts during critical incidents, and coordinated multi-agency efforts in counterintelligence and cyber operations. Joseph served as a Platoon Leader with the 128th Chemical Company of the National Guard and as a Combat Safety Officer with the United States Army Reserves.Craig Nixon, a retired Brigadier General, a decorated combat veteran and successful entrepreneur, has been named to the Board of Advisors at Arrow Security. Craig brings a distinguished 29-year military career, including seven tours in special operations units, as well as significant private sector experience. His military service includes commanding the 75th Ranger Regiment and serving as the Deputy Commanding General of 25th Infantry Division/Multi-National Division North, Iraq. Craig has earned the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, three Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart.After retiring from the Army in 2011, Craig joined McChrystal Group as one of the original partners. He later became the CEO of ACADEMI, and over three years, built Constellis Group, successfully growing the company into a global leader in private security. Craig also founded Nixon Six Solutions, a consulting firm focused on growth and market entry strategies, and leadership development.“Over the past several months, Arrow Security has made monumental appointments to key leadership and advisory positions that will undoubtedly grow our company and allow us to continue to lead the security industry,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security.“Each of these additions demonstrate exceptional leadership, and bring unmatched experience and a heighted focus to facility security, crisis management, emergency response and implementing solutions. We benefit greatly from their law enforcement and military service, and are grateful they have joined our team here at Arrow Security.”About Arrow SecurityArrow Security is a super-regional security guard provider servicing New York City, Long Island, New York's Hudson Valley and Capital District, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. They deliver clients a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more. However, it is their“We Care” culture, which sets them apart from others in the security industry. This care is manifested in their dedication to: Professionalism, Respect, Opportunity, Teamwork, Equality, Commitment, and Trust (P.R.O.T.E.C.T.).For more information on Arrow Security, please visit

