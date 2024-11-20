عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND


11/20/2024 4:31:08 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS ) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on December 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 3, 2024.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS") is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN20112024003732001241ID1108908441


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search