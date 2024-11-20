YXT.Com Group Holding Limited To Announce Financial Results For The First Nine Months Of 2024 On November 26, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited or the“Company”), a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate in China, today announced that it plans to report its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, after the U.S. closes on November 26, 2024. The Company's management team will hold a call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, November 27, 2024) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:



Event Title: First Nine Months of 2024 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link:



All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

About

As a technology company, provides corporations with digital corporate learning solutions, including SaaS platforms, learning content, and other services. is a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China. Established in 2011, has supported Fortune 500 companies and other leading companies with their transformation and digitalization of learning and development, and has received recognition, respect and recurring business.

Contact

Robin Yang

ICR, LLC

...

+1 (646) 405-4883