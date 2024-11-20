National Veterans Group Endorses Kash Patel For FBI Director Announced Elizabeth Helgelien Of Veterans For America First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CPT Robert M. Cornicelli President VFAFWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Endorsement of Kash Patel for FBI Director by Veterans for America FirstVeterans for America First proudly endorses Kash Patel as the next FBI Director. Kash Patel's unparalleled leadership, dedication to national security, and unwavering loyalty to President Donald J. Trump make him the ideal candidate to restore trust and accountability to the FBI.As the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Patel led the Department's mission with distinction, managing executive staff and advising the Secretary on all operations. His leadership was instrumental in ensuring the Department met its objectives effectively and decisively.Previously, Patel served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. In this role, he executed several of President Trump's top priorities, including eliminating ISIS and Al-Qa'ida leadership figures such as al-Baghdadi and Qasem al-Rimi. Patel also orchestrated the safe repatriation of numerous American hostages, demonstrating his ability to achieve critical results under pressure.As Principal Deputy to the Acting Director of National Intelligence, Patel managed the operations of all 17 intelligence community agencies and provided the President's Daily Briefing, ensuring the highest level of national security oversight. Earlier in his career, he served as National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he led the investigation into the Russian active measures campaign targeting the 2016 presidential election. His efforts not only revealed the truth but also upheld the integrity of our democratic processes.Throughout his career, Kash Patel has shown unwavering loyalty to President Trump and his America First agenda. His commitment to justice, transparency, and the rule of law makes him uniquely qualified to lead the FBI and restore its mission to serve the American people with integrity.Kash Patel's exceptional track record, combined with his dedication to President Trump's vision, ensures he will bring the necessary reforms to an agency in need of transformation. Veterans for America First wholeheartedly endorses him for FBI Director.CPT Robert M Cornicelli US Army (Ret)/Navy VeteranPresident Veterans for America FirstIn other VFAF NEWS:The Veterans for America First production team has released their third documentary film "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" in partnership with Jared Craig L-Strategies executive producer.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

VFAF official organization video promo reel for public use

