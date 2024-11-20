Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of Chief Accounting Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KPTI ), a commercial-stage company pioneering cancer therapies, today announced that Kristin Abate, the Company's Vice President, Accounting, Corporate Controller and Assistant Treasurer has been appointed the Company's Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Assistant Treasurer, effective November 20, 2024. Ms. Abate, who has also served as the Company's interim principal officer and interim principal accounting officer since November 6, 2024, has been designated as the Company's principal accounting officer, effective November 20, 2024. Ms. Abate will continue to serve as the Company's interim principal financial officer.

Ms. Abate has over 15 years of experience in finance and has been employed by the Company since July 2019 in a variety of roles with increasing seniority, most recently as its Vice President, Accounting, Corporate Controller and Assistant Treasurer. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Abate worked in various roles as a public accountant from 2007 to July 2019 at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Abate received a B.S. in Business Administration from Bryant University and a Masters of Science in Accountancy from Boston College and is a certified public accountant.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI ) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company whose dedication to pioneering novel cancer therapies is fueled by a belief in the extraordinary strength and courage of patients with cancer. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral compounds that address nuclear export

dysregulation, a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis.

Karyopharm's lead compound and first­in­class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and

marketed by the Company in three oncology indications. It has also received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex­U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a

focused pipeline targeting indications in multiple high unmet need cancers, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer,

myelofibrosis,

and

diffuse

large B-cell

lymphoma

(DLBCL). For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit

, and follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

