Clearsign Technologies Corporation Provides Third Quarter 2024 Update

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR ) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization , improve operational and efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today provides an update on operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We are happy to report a record revenue quarter of almost two million dollars," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We are very encouraged by our growing pipeline of projects to be shipped, installed and in engineering phases. Our sales channels are expanding through a network of partners, OEM's and engineering firms, and we believe this is an integral part of expanding our sales operation. From our installed base to third-party testing like the California GET program, our operational performance continues to provide additional compelling data for our products and supports our reputation as a solution provider," concluded Dr. Deller.



Recent strategic and operational highlights during, and subsequent to, the end of the third quarter 2024 include:

Reported Record Quarterly Revenue: For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized approximately $1.85 million in revenues compared to $85 thousand for the comparable period in 2023. The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven predominantly by the shipment of an order for 20 process burners to a California refinery customer.

Announced Flare Order for Energy Company in California: The order from a prior flare customer

is for the initial engineering for a flare retrofit to be installed at a production facility. The final product is expected to be fabricated and shipped in the second quarter of 2025 and to be installed at the customer's site in the

San Joaquin Valley

of California.



Announced Public Release of California Statewide Gas Emerging Technologies (GET) Report on Boiler Burners: The study, sponsored by Southern California Gas Company ("SoCalGas"), was to test and quantify the emissions improvements and efficiency gains for the ClearSign CoreTM-Rogue ultra-low NOx boiler burner compared to a conventional (or baseline) ultra-low-NOx burner operating in the same boiler. Specifically, the report concluded that the

ClearSign ultra-low NOx burner demonstrates material savings for fuel and electricity while producing ultra-low NOx levels and was capable of NOx levels lower than the baseline burner.

Announced Burner Orders for Power Generation Customers in Oklahoma and Missouri: ClearSign

has received two burner orders approximately a month apart from Exotherm Corporation of

Houston, Texas

("Exotherm"). The first burner order was for installation in a heater in

Oklahoma

for use by a power generation company. The second burner order is from a different power generation company for installation and use in Missouri.



Announced Order for Multi Heater Project for Texas Petrochemical Facility: The Company received the initial engineering order from engineering and heater manufacturer Birwelco

USA

Inc. (a BIH Group company) as the first phase of a project to retrofit four process heaters with a total of 26 ClearSign CoreTM burners to be installed in the Gulf Coast facility of a Fortune 500 global chemical company.



Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $14.5 million as of September 30, 2024.



There were 50,234,407 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024.

