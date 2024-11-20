Nordstrom Board Of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
Date
11/20/2024 4:16:22 PM
Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ) announced today the approval by its board of directors of a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share payable on December 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2024.
ABOUT NORDSTROM
At
Nordstrom, Inc.
(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350
Nordstrom,
Nordstrom
Local and
Nordstrom Rack
locations or digitally through our
Nordstrom
and
Rack
apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to
leaving the world better than we found it.
