Mr. & Mrs. Leads Named One Of Clutch's Top Marketing Agencies

Empowering Electricians Nationwide: Mr. & Mrs. Leads Recognized as a Top B2B Marketing Agency, Driving Growth for Electrical Contractors Since 2016.

- Danelle OsborneCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. & Mrs. Leads , a premier digital marketing agency dedicated to the electrical industry, proudly announces its recognition as one of the top business-to-business (B2B) service providers in the nation.This accolade reflects the company's ongoing commitment to empowering electricians and electrical contractors with cutting-edge marketing strategies that drive real results.Since its founding in 2016, Mr. & Mrs. Leads has grown into a trusted name in digital marketing, specializing exclusively in services for electricians . This year, the agency celebrated several milestones, including a 72% year-over-year increase in qualified leads for its clients and the successful launch of dozens of high-performing marketing campaigns.The company's tailored strategies help electrical contractors optimize their digital presence, attract local customers, and boost revenue in an increasingly competitive market.“We are thrilled to see the tangible impact of our work in helping electricians grow their businesses,” said Danelle Osborne, Founder and CEO of Mr. & Mrs. Leads.“Our team is committed to providing the tools and expertise needed for our clients to achieve sustainable success in the electrical industry.”“We've built a company that's laser-focused on the unique challenges and opportunities within the electrical industry,” said Joshua Osborne , General Manager of Mr. & Mrs. Leads.“Our goal is to help electricians stand out in their local markets and achieve meaningful growth.”About Mr. & Mrs. LeadsFounded in 2016 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mr. & Mrs. Leads is the nation's leading digital marketing agency for electrical contractors. With a proven track record of helping electricians grow their businesses, the company offers custom marketing strategies that deliver measurable results.

