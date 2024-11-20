New Book Releases Explore Bold Ideas In Faith, Philosophy, And Relationships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WPLighthouse Publishers is proud to announce the release of three groundbreaking that challenge perspectives, ignite curiosity, and inspire personal growth. These titles, written by esteemed authors in their respective fields, delve into the depths of faith, philosophy, and human connection.Dr. Ron Pleune boldly bridges the gap between faith and science in this thought-provoking second edition. The Chariots Flew Then and Still Fly Today explores compelling evidence of alien influences on Earth's history and human origins.With meticulous research, Dr. Pleune examines ancient texts, archaeological findings, and the intersection of religion and science, raising questions about humanity's relationship with extraterrestrial beings and the historical context of biblical events.Readers will journey through topics such as the dating of Noah's flood, the Earth's axis before a comet impact, and the Sumerian king list's connection to alien governance. This book is a must-read for those unafraid to challenge conventional beliefs and delve into the mysteries of existence.In The Mind Organ , Dukkyu Choi delves into the Buddhist consciousness-only theory, presenting a detailed analysis of the mind's workings through eight levels of consciousness.The book explores the intricate connections between the physical senses, mental activity, and deeper layers of awareness. From sight and sound to the profound eighth consciousness, or“alaya,” Choi offers readers an opportunity to better understand their inner workings and achieve mindfulness.This title is perfect for seekers of spiritual growth, philosophical inquiry, and deeper self-awareness.Paradigms of Marriage with Companion Workbook of Dr. Samms brings decades of personal and professional experience to this transformative guide, offering practical tools to navigate the highs and lows of married life. Paradigms of Marriage focuses on ten key factors that influence the success or failure of relationships.Combining personal anecdotes, expert insights, and actionable solutions, the book reveals how couples can shift from the“pit” of conflict to the“paradise” of harmony. Accompanied by a companion workbook, this title is ideal for couples, relationship counselors, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of what makes love last.Readers can purchase these insightful books at .

