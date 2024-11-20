HIP Video Promo Presents: Xavier Toscano Premieres Brand New Music Video Boom Boom (Goes My Heart) On Music-News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xavier Toscano is sure to own any dance floor with his new infection pop beat "Boom Boom (Goes My Heart)"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xavier Toscano is a rising force in the dance-pop scene, blending EDM, rap, rock, reggae, and R&B influences to create a fresh sound that will get listeners in a good mood and have them shakin' their groove thang. Hailing from the San Francisco Bay area, Toscano's high-energy is perfect for the club, the gym, or anywhere music fans need a burst of motivation. Xavier's music has already found its way into the hearts of many fans with over 80k combined followers across social media cheering him on and a growing list of accomplishments. His 2017 album Feels So Good received recognition with multiple songs featured on popular TV shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians and PBS's RoadTrip Nation while also praised by major media outlets including The Huffington Post. With a background that includes years of performing and opening for artists like Aaron Carter, CupcakKe, and O-Town, Xavier's music serves as a warm blanket in a cold, unforgiving world.

“Boom Boom (Goes My Heart)” is a lively earworm off Toscano's most recent album, X Marks the Spot. Reminiscent of the king of pop, this upbeat pop hit features a bright electric guitar with an infectious funky beat that makes fans want to get up and dance.

Directed by Justin Guo, the accompanying music video is a vibrant visual journey through the city, featuring Xavier dancing atop skyscrapers, within larger-than-life, animated billboards, and in an electrifying club setting. The choreography is dynamic, and the visuals reflect the song's high energy. Xavier's bold, spiky black jacket and reflective sunglasses add to the fun-loving care-free spirit of the clip, which is a celebration of life, love, and the power of music to lift one's mood. The video captures the song's essence superbly and succinctly, with Xavier at the center of it all dancing, living in the moment, and spreading pure joy. It's the ultimate visual representation of a track made for dancing one's heart out, and a reminder that sometimes, all they need to do is let the sonic vibrations take over.

