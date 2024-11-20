Mcg & Company Content Marketing Launches To Provide Boutique Social Media Support For Real Estate Agents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) McG & Company Content Marketing offers boutique social support to agents to streamline their marketing, attract more leads and stand out.

- Jennifer McGuireSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Real estate agents now have a new resource to elevate their social media marketing without adding hours to their already packed schedules. McG & Company Content Marketing officially opens its virtual doors, offering boutique social media services designed to help agents streamline their marketing efforts, attract more leads and stand out in an increasingly crowded digital space.Founded by marketing veteran Jennifer McGuire, McG & Company delivers tailored social media solutions for busy agents looking to grow their business while building a unique personal brand online. With over 25 years of experience, including leadership roles at Anywhere Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Realty, McGuire understands the challenges agents face in a competitive and crowded marketplace.“We're here to make social media work for agents - not the other way around,” McGuire says.“Our goal is to help agents grow their businesses, connect authentically with their audiences and create a lasting impression in the digital space.”Addressing Agents' Biggest Social Media ChallengesThe new agency's services are designed to eliminate the busywork and uncertainty of how to effectively use social media. McG & Company solves these challenges by offering full-service support that goes beyond content creation. The service begins with a premier social media audit, which evaluates each agent's social media profiles to uncover opportunities, profile gaps and missteps, examines content strategy and offers actionable recommendations to improve performance. The team then fixes any issues identified in the audit, ensuring agents are prepared to build a standout brand online.Clients receive a custom monthly content calendar, personalized posts that are scheduled on their behalf on their Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages, and analytics to track results. Content topics vary by agent based on their specialty and location, and include property marketing, consumer tips, client testimonials, community profiles and holiday greetings.Building Relationships and Cultivating Leads OnlineMcG & Company equips agents with strategies to turn online engagement into real-world relationships. Recognizing that social media is more than a marketing tool, the agency focuses on teaching agents how to interact meaningfully with their audience to build trust and credibility.Through McG & Company's guidance, agents learn how to engage authentically, respond to inquiries effectively, and position themselves as trusted advisors in their markets. These skills help agents leverage their digital presence to cultivate lasting connections and consistent leads.A Smarter Approach to Social Media for Real Estate AgentsMost social media services available to real estate agents fall into two categories: keynote speakers that aim to teach agents how to become social media experts, or platforms that provide extensive libraries of generic, cookie-cutter content. According to McGuire, neither approach truly serves today's busy agent.“Many real estate agents don't have the time or desire to become a social media expert, and they don't want their profiles to look like everyone else's,” says McGuire.“They need a service that simplifies the process, schedules posts for them, creates authentic content that reflects their personality and market, and avoids the cookie-cutter approach that dominates the industry. Once this tailored content starts appearing consistently on their profiles, they're freed up to focus on what they do best - building relationships and closing deals.”A Trusted Partner for Real Estate ProfessionalsJennifer McGuire's 25+ years of expertise extends beyond social media management. Having marketed record-setting properties like the Versace Mansion and worked with top-producing agents across the country, she brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to every client relationship. McGuire served as the Director of Creative Content for Anywhere Real Estate for 12 years, and has worked with agents and brokerages affiliated with Coldwell Banker, CENTURY 21, Douglas Elliman, Sibcy Cline and others.

