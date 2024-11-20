Xiao-I Corporation Stockholders With Large Losses Should Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP For Information About The AIXI Class Action

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

reminds that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI ) ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial ("IPO") on March 9, 2023, or between March 9, 2023 and July 12, 2024. Xiao-I conducts business through its subsidiary Shanghai Xiao-I Robot Co., Ltd., which comprises the Company's AI business.

The Allegations:

Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Xiao-I (AIXI) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, the Offering Documents in support of the Company's IPO were negligently prepared. Additionally, throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of risks that Xiao-I faced due to certain of its Chinese shareholders' non-compliance with Circular 37 Registration, including the Company's inability to use Offering proceeds for intended business purposes; (ii) Xiao-I failed to comply with GAAP in preparing its financial statements; (iii) defendants overstated Xiao-I's efforts to remediate material weaknesses in the Company's financial controls; (iv) Xiao-I was forced to incur significant R&D expenses to effectively compete in the AI industry; (v) Xiao-I downplayed the significant negative impact that such expenses would have on the Company's business and financial results; (vi) accordingly, Xiao-I overstated its AI capabilities, R&D resources, and overall ability to compete in the AI market; and (vii) as a result of all the foregoing, there was a substantial likelihood that Xiao-I would fail to comply with the NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Xiao-I Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by December 16, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

