Walker Youngbird Foundation Launches To Elevate Emerging Native Artists

Debut Artist George Alexander to Be Showcased in Miami Event During Art

Basel

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new foundation dedicated to fostering Native American and Indigenous talent is making its debut. The Walker Youngbird Foundation aims to uplift emerging Native voices in contemporary art by providing resources, mentorship, and platforms.

The foundation's launch highlights its first featured artist, George Alexander , a Muscogee painter from Oklahoma now based in Santa Fe. Alexander's work bridges cultural heritage with contemporary storytelling, embodying the foundation's commitment to celebrating the depth and diversity of Indigenous artistry.

Founder Reid Walker, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara Nation, describes the inspiration behind the foundation: "I founded the Walker Youngbird Foundation to help ensure that emerging Native voices have the support and visibility they deserve. Our mission is to celebrate the richness of Indigenous cultures while empowering artists like George Alexander to share their stories and creativity with the world."



"Through his work, George is a powerful storyteller," says Nina O'Neil, Foundation Director. "We are honored to support his journey and amplify his voice to reach wider audiences."



The Walker Youngbird Foundation's commitment to elevating Native art will debut in early December in Miami coinciding with Art Basel . Alexander's art will be shown in an exclusive event featuring some of his newest works.

