Junaid Family Foundation Invests In Uganda: Advancing Drink Local Drink Tap's WASH Projects For Safe And Healthy Schools

Students at the Lwabyata School in Central Uganda

JFF is proud to support & showcase Drink Local Drink Tap's latest water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects at four in Uganda.

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) believes in empowering vulnerable populations to promote new levels of growth, and we are proud to showcase Drink Local Drink Tap 's (DLDT) latest water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects at four schools in Uganda. DLDT is a Cleveland-based nonprofit organization advocating for water equity through education, advocacy and community-centered WASH projects. Their work is focused both in Cleveland and in Uganda.JFF's first investment in Africa was through DLDTs WASH initiative. The latest trip led by DLDT Executive Director Erin Huber and the DLDT team successfully implemented comprehensive WASH solutions. This initiative, funded in part by JFF, currently benefits 3,130 students and staff across four schools. The projects included:1. Sanitation & handwashing facilities for girls at the Nsawo Primary School2. Toilet blocks & handwashing facilities for students & staff at the Lwabtyata Secondary School3. Rainwater harvesting system & classroom water filters for students & staff at the Kazwama Primary School4. Latrine blocks, handwashing facilities, & bathing blocks for students at the Luwero Boys Primary SchoolPreviously, the conditions of the latrines and handwashing facilities were unsafe structures that posed extreme risk for disease transmission. One student at the Lwabtyata Secondary School said,“Thank you for saving us from the cracked latrines. We were attending school under fear that the latrine would collapse any day, possibly with some of us inside. Those latrines were fatal accidents waiting to happen.”There's a peace of mind that comes with access to safe, clean water for drinking and sanitation. When students can readily access proper sanitation and hand-washing facilities, schools report better learning outcomes with minimal disruption to the school day, decreased waterborne illnesses, and decreased drop out rates particularly among females who now have adequate resources for proper sanitation during menstrual cycles.This initial investment marks a significant milestone in the Junaid Family Foundation's journey to drive sustainable development and improve lives globally. By partnering with DLDT, JFF has empowered communities to take charge of their future, creating pathways for improved health, economic resilience, and environmental stewardship. This collaboration highlights our shared vision to enable progress where it's most needed, fostering local empowerment as a foundation for lasting change.Looking forward, JFF remains committed to expanding its impact in Africa by exploring opportunities that increase access to essential resources such as clean water, sanitation, and quality education. Each new endeavor brings us closer to our goal of transforming generational poverty.The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF's work through our website and LinkedIn .

