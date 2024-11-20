City Petrol Pump Declares No Fuel For Minors

The poster reads:“For 2 Wheelers, No Helmet, No Fuel” and“For Minors, No Fuel”.

On November 14, two young boys died, while another one was critically after a tragic collision between two vehicles occurred near the Tengpora area in Srinagar, which triggered debate about minor driving and road safety in the valley. Also, the traffic on Tuesday issued a WhatsApp number to report traffic violations.

The poster which specifically targets minors riding in the valley and two-wheelers without helmets, has gone viral, drawing praise from residents and urging authorities to take action.

The initiative, displayed by a fueling station near Bypass Srinagar, focuses on preventing minors from riding without proper safety measures, especially helmets.

The message aims to enforce stricter safety norms, stressing that fueling stations should not provide fuel to minors or those without helmets. This initiative soon received support as it went viral on social media.

Nadeem Bashir, a local from Bemina Srinagar, said,“I fully support this initiative. It's high time something is done to stop minors from riding without helmets. This rule should be made mandatory across all fuel stations.”

He added,“Too many young people are riding recklessly, and this will certainly make a difference.”

Another resident, Sahi Mir, said,“The authorities should implement this idea as soon as possible. It's not just about helmets or giving fuel to minors, but saving the lives of minors who are often seen riding dangerously.”

Hailing the initiative, a local shopkeeper said,“It is a great idea. Fuel stations should be part of the solution to curb underage riding. If they refuse to provide fuel, it will send a strong message about safety and responsibility.”

As the poster went viral, it sparked hopes that similar measures could be enforced throughout the city, ensuring minors prioritise their safety while riding two-wheelers.

