Sheikh Jaber Cultural Cntr Hosts Musical Soiree

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- "Melodies from Greece," a musical soiree organized on Wednesday as part of the 24th International Festival, took the audience to a journey into the depths of magnificent Greek civilization.

The soiree, starring the popular Greek clarinetist Vassilis Saleas and his accompanists, premiered on the stage of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.

The Turkish violinist Cafer Nazlibas, accompanied by a group of Greek artists also offered a fine mixture of traditional and modern melodies.

The annual festival is being organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) since 1998 to immortalize the Kuwaiti and Arab musical legacy. (end)

