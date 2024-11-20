UN World Food Programme Plans To Allocate Over $2B To Support Ukraine - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Executive Board of the UN World Food Programme has approved an interim strategic plan for Ukraine for the period of 2025-2027, with a budget of $2.1 billion.

Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Shmyhal specified that the plan provides for humanitarian assistance, support for civilians, continuation of mine clearance and support for Ukraine's export potential in supplying agricultural products to international markets.

“We are grateful to our partners for their consistent support to Ukraine and Ukrainians during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine,” the Prime Minister said.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram