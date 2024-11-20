Bloomberg: Ukraine Fires Storm Shadow Missiles At Russia For First Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian fired UK Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets in Russia for the first time.

That is according to Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.

“The UK approved the use of Storm Shadow missiles in response to Russia deploying North Korean in its war against Ukraine, a move the British considered to be an escalation,” according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As noted, Russian propaganda Telegram channels are reporting that Storm Shadow debris was found in the Kursk region, while two missiles were intercepted over Yeysk, a Black Sea port in Krasnodar Krai. This information has not been officially confirmed.

U.S. to allow Ukraine to use antipersonnel mines against Russian troops -

On November 17, The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported that U.S. President Joe Biden had allowed the Ukrainian military to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

Later, the leaders of the Republican Party in the US Senate confirmed the Biden administration's decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles.

The Times reported, citing its own sources in the British government, that the United States allowed Ukraine to launch Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia.