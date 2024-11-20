Zelensky Discusses Support Programs For Ukraine With World Bank Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the World Bank's Managing Director for Operations Activities Anna Bjerde, with whom he discussed Ukraine's stability and support programs.

The head of state announced this in a address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"I met with the World Bank's Managing Director of Operations. We talked about our financial sustainability, support programs and funds from Russian assets. It is absolutely justified that Russian funds should be used to defend against Russian aggression itself," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized: "The perpetrator of the war must pay for it. Pay and be held accountable."

The President's Office said that during the meeting, the head of state thanked the World Bank for the consolidation of financial aid and support programs for Ukraine.

“The World Bank and your team have been helping us since the very beginning of the Russian invasion, and we truly value our relationship,” the president said.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine hopes to continue such cooperation both now and after the end of the war, for the sake of restoring the country.

The head of state stressed the importance of establishing a Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) to enable the G7 countries to provide additional financial support to Ukraine and expressed hope for the swift completion of all formal procedures.

As reported, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the European Union plans to utilize EUR 1.4 billion in revenues from frozen Russian assets to proceed with military purchases for Ukraine.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, damage inflicted on Ukraine as result of Russian aggression has reached nearly $800 billion.

