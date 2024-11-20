Kuwait Acting Premier, Interior Min. Returns Home

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud returned home on Wednesday after participating in the 41st meeting of the GCC interior ministers hosted by Qatar. (end) ajr

