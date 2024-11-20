Streetlives Launches Yourpeer Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A Mobile-First Empowering New York City's Unhoused Youth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Streetlives , a New York City-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals experiencing homelessness through technology, is proud to announce the launch of YourPeer , a mobile-first web application designed to assist unhoused and unstably housed youth aged 16 to 24 in accessing vital services across the city. For more information, visit .Building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, GoGetta, YourPeer was co-designed with input from the youth community it serves and provides a user-friendly experience, enabling young individuals to easily navigate and connect with over 2,500 peer-validated services at more than 1,300 locations throughout New York City. For more details, visit yourpeer."We work to prevent and end homelessness in New York City. We do this by building peer-powered technology with unhoused individuals, social service providers, and government agencies to connect people with services and improve the ability of those services to meet the community's needs," said Adam Bard, Executive Director of Streetlives.Since its launch in August 2023, YourPeer has served over 16,000 individuals. Currently adding users at 15% per month, YourPeer is solidifying its position as New York City's go-to resource for the unhoused community. Looking ahead, Streetlives plans to introduce a feedback platform currently in pilot testing, allowing users to share their experiences with service providers. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and trust within the community. Additionally, the organization intends to hire peer advisors with lived experience of homelessness to guide young people toward stable housing and expand its lived-expert Community Information Specialist team to maintain up-to-date service information."There are other online platforms for unhoused youth. They're not doing what we're doing with YourPeer, working directly with government and the provider community to keep information up to date," noted Liz Sutter, Community Information Specialist at Streetlives.As Streetlives embarks on these initiatives, support from the community is crucial. Donations will directly contribute to the growth and enhancement of YourPeer, ensuring that New York City's youth have the resources they need to navigate homelessness. To contribute, please visit .About StreetlivesFounded in 2015, Streetlives is an NYC-based nonprofit that empowers unhoused individuals through digital products rooted in lived experience. By collaborating with those directly affected by homelessness, Streetlives develops technology solutions that connect service seekers to local resources, bridging the gap between nonprofits and their communities.

