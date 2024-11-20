MP Cabinet Approves 'Shri Krishna Patheya Trust' For Developing Pilgrimage Sites

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the formation of the 'Shri Krishna Patheya Trust', to develop places dedicated to Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites in the state, officials said.

The trust constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Mohan Yadav will have a total of 28 members, including five nominated renowned scholars.

The term of non-official trustee members will be a maximum of three years.

The trust would be allowed to receive grants and donations from the or other sources for the project.

"For the operation of the trust and to achieve its objectives, expert committees can be formed as per requirements for research, survey, and development work," the state government said on Wednesday in a statement.

It will also be empowered to implement activities such as the management of temples and structures of Lord Krishna from social, economic and tourism importance.

These religious pilgrimage sites will be publicised at the national and international levels.

Along with this, consultation, suggestions, and other actions will be taken for the establishment of Sandipani Gurukul for the systematic education of 64 arts and 14 sciences in Ujjain.

Along with developing pilgrimage sites, community centres and dharamshalas will also be opened under the project.

Additionally, libraries, museums and information centres will be established for the information of tourists and researchers.

"To fulfil the objectives of Sri Krishna Pathey Trust, financial and other activities will be implemented by establishing coordination with the Centre and state government as well as national and international level bodies and individuals," It added.

Chief Minister Yadav had earlier directed officials to conduct research to identify places where Lord Krishna visited in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the Chief Minister's order, several places, including pilgrimage sites -- Narayana and Sandipani Ashram located in Ujjain were identified.

Two other sites were identified in the Indore and Dhar districts where pilgrimage sites will also be developed.