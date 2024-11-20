'Eternal' Nadal Leaves Legacy As He Retires From Tennis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Málaga, Spain: Rafael Nadal said early Wednesday he had left a sporting and personal 'legacy' after retiring from professional tennis, as tributes flooded in for the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

The 38-year-old's glittering and historic career came to a close as Netherlands defeated Spain in the Davis Cup and Nadal gave an emotional speech that ran over 10 minutes long to more than 10,000 fans in Malaga.

After 23 years in the game and many struggles with injury, Nadal retires as the second-most successful men's singles player of all time.



Spain's Rafael Nadal waves during a tribute to his career at the end of the quarter-final doubles match between Netherlands and Spain during the Davis Cup Finals at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, southern Spain, on November 19, 2024. Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

"I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one," Nadal said at his retirement ceremony.

"I understand that the love I have received, if it was just for what happened on the court, would not be the same."

Nadal said he hoped people would remember him for more than just his record-breaking achievements on the court, including 14 French Open titles and a record 81-match unbeaten streak on the red dirt which made him the 'King of Clay'.

The Spaniard never smashed a racquet on court during his career and was adored for his positive attitude.

"The titles, the numbers are there, so people probably know that, but the way that I would like to be remembered more is like a good person, from a small village in Mallorca," continued Nadal.

"I just want to be remembered as a good person, a kid that followed their dreams and achieved (even) more than what I had dreamed."



Spain's Rafael Nadal cries as he attends a tribute to his career at the end of the quarter-final doubles match between Netherlands and Spain during the Davis Cup Finals at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, southern Spain, on November 19, 2024. Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP

Nadal was celebrated with a video montage on the many screens around the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga featuring many tennis greats.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Serena Williams among others left messages in the video, alongside former football stars including David Beckham, Raul and Andres Iniesta, who retired from playing in October.

"Your tenacity, your fighting spirit, the energy that you brought, the power, is something that will be studied and transferred to many generations coming up," said Djokovic, who has the record of 24 Grand Slam men's singles titles and is the last of the 'big three' still playing.

"Congratulations on the most incredible career, it was such a privilege to play with you but also against you," said Federer, Nadal's greatest rival, who retired in 2022 with 20 Grand Slams.

'Eternal'

Nadal's last match was a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by Botic van de Zandschulp in the first singles rubber of Tuesday's Davis Cup quarter-final, and although Carlos Alcaraz forced a doubles decider Spain were eventually defeated to bring the curtain down on his career.

"I'm not tired of playing tennis, it's just that my body has reached a moment where it doesn't want to play any more, so I have to accept the situation," said Nadal.

The Spaniard welled up during the Spanish national anthem at the start of the match and admitted it was "an emotional day".



This photograph taken in Paris on Novemver 19, 2024, shows a projection of Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal displayed at the Place du Trocadero, with the Eiffel Tower seen in the background, organised by the US sportwear brand Nike. Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

World number three Alcaraz, 21, is one of the game's brightest talents and a player some hope can become Nadal's heir.

"His legacy is going to be eternal," Alcaraz told reporters.

"He has been great for tennis, for the sport in general, it is difficult -- at least for me -- to feel that I should continue the legacy that he has left.

"It is difficult, almost impossible, I will just try to do my best, right now it's time to say great things about Rafa...

"It is just great to have had Rafa in tennis, in Spain and in my life."



Supporters of Rafael Nadal of Team Spain pose in front of a giant bajjer reading "Thanks Rafa" prior to the quarter-final match between Netherlands and Spain during the Davis Cup Finals at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, southern Spain, on November 19, 2024. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Spain's Davis Cup captain David Ferrer also paid tribute to Nadal.

"There are people who will be remembered for their achievements in life, others until the end of their days, and others eternally," said Ferrer.

"You will be remembered eternally."

Nadal thanked fans in Spain in his speech but also around the rest of the world where he found many admirers.

In Paris, where he won a record 14 French Open titles and earned the nickname the 'King of Clay', his image was projected onto the night sky in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"I am crying as we speak... Rafael Nadal... What an absolute icon of sport period! There will never be another one like Rafa!" wrote former world number one Boris Becker on social media platform X.