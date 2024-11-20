Iowa Celebrates Record Biodiesel Sales: Tripling In Volume Since 2007 Thanks To Proactive State Legislation

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The Iowa Biodiesel Board is celebrating a milestone in the adoption of biodiesel blends, with sales in 2023 reaching 486.5 million gallons, nearly tripling from the 160.8 million gallons recorded in 2007. The news comes from the state's new Biofuel Tax Credits Program Evaluation Study , published by the Iowa Department of Revenue.

"This remarkable growth reflects Iowa's forward-thinking legislation and sustained commitment to energy, solidifying the state as a national leader in biodiesel production and consumption," said Grant Kimberley, executive director of the Iowa Biodiesel Board and senior director of market development for the Iowa Soybean Association.

State incentives, including a producer's credit, a fuel tax differential, and a retailer's credit, including a credit for sales of 30% biodiesel and above (the nation's first), played a critical role in this success. These incentives offer financial support to retailers who sell biodiesel blends, effectively making biodiesel more accessible across Iowa and helping drive a significant increase in biodiesel's share of Iowa's diesel market. In 2007, biodiesel blends accounted for 22.6% of total diesel sales in Iowa; today it represents 58.7%.

"Thanks to Iowa's proactive biofuel policies, we're seeing impressive growth in biodiesel usage, which provides cleaner fuel options and drives economic benefits for Iowa's communities and the agricultural sector," Kimberley said.

"This legislative support allows us to build on our renewable energy infrastructure, creating local jobs and strengthening our state's commitment to sustainability."

Kimberley noted that by increasing soybean oil value, biodiesel supports an estimated 13% of the price per bushel of soybeans.

In recent years, Iowa's Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Program (RFIP) has made significant contributions to expanding biofuel infrastructure, funding over 1,300 biofuel projects across the state. This investment underscores Iowa's dedication to maintaining its leadership in the biofuel sector and driving growth in the agriculture industry, benefiting both consumers and local farmers.

IBB Chair Nathan Nolte, who serves as sales manager of renewable fuels for biodiesel producer AGP, added: "As Iowa continues to invest in biofuels and strengthen its legislative framework, the state stands as a testament to how renewable energy initiatives can successfully integrate into and bolster local economies. With sustained support, Iowa is well-positioned to drive biodiesel adoption even further and continue serving as a model for states across the nation."

Biodiesel is made from agricultural byproducts and co-products, such as soybean oil.

About the Iowa Biodiesel Board

The Iowa Biodiesel Board represents the biodiesel industry in Iowa, from the farmers who grow the feedstock, to production, through distribution to end users. Founded by the Iowa Soybean Association, IBB operates an independent organization and board. For more, visit IowaBiodiesel .