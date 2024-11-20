Bitcoin Surges To $94,000 As Devere CEO Predicts $120K In Q1 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from deVere CEO, Nigel Green.

Bitcoin has hit yet another all-time high, surging past $94,000 on Wednesday, with the CEO of one of the world's largest independent advisory, asset management and fintech organizations, saying it could hit $120,000 by the end of March 2025.

deVere Group's Nigel Green predicted over a month ago that Bitcoin would hit $100,000 following Donald Trump's re-election and his upcoming inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. Now, with Bitcoin's unprecedented surge, Green has raised his expectations even higher.

"The $100,000 milestone, which once seemed bold, now looks conservative," he says. "I believe Bitcoin could reach $120,000 in the first quarter of 2025 as the rally gains further traction."

This new projection comes as Bitcoin cements its reputation as a safe-haven asset amid global economic uncertainties.

President-elect Trump has positioned himself as the "crypto candidate," advocating for a regulatory environment that promotes cryptocurrency adoption and innovation. His administration is widely expected to roll out policies that could further catalyze the sector's growth.

Bitcoin's recent rally can be attributed to a combination of factors. First, the political alignment of a pro-crypto administration is invigorating market confidence. Second, the ongoing economic environment, characterized by likely inflationary pressures, has driven institutional and retail investors toward alternative assets.

"The growing narrative of Bitcoin as digital gold is becoming impossible to ignore," explains Nigel Green. "It's increasingly viewed as a hedge against inflation and a tool for portfolio diversification. Institutional interest is at an all-time high, and the infrastructure to support mass adoption continues to expand."

Several catalysts support Green's revised forecast.

Trump's policies are expected to include clearer regulations for digital assets, potentially drawing more institutional investors into the space. Additionally, the broader adoption of blockchain technology across industries reinforces Bitcoin's status as a market leader.

In addition, the global macroeconomic backdrop remains favorable for Bitcoin. With central banks continuing to adopt accommodative monetary policies and geopolitical tensions unsettling traditional markets, the demand for decentralized, non-sovereign assets is likely to surge.

The deVere CEO's new $120,000 target aligns with the broader sentiment among crypto bulls who see Bitcoin as entering a new phase of mainstream acceptance and valuation. However, he cautions that the journey to these heights will not be linear.

"Bitcoin's rise is not without volatility. However, for long-term investors, the trajectory is unmistakable. The combination of limited supply, increasing demand, and supportive regulatory developments forms a compelling case for sustained growth."

Green emphasizes the importance of professional advice for investors navigating the burgeoning crypto market.

"While the opportunities are immense, so are the risks. Partnering with a knowledgeable financial advisor ensures you can capitalize on the upside while managing exposure effectively."

Bitcoin's meteoric rise to $94,000 is a significant milestone, but, according to Nigel Green, the best is yet to come.

"As the crypto market matures and gains further legitimacy under a pro-crypto US administration, the path to $120,000-and beyond-seems increasingly probable."

"The window to act before Bitcoin becomes even more entrenched in the global financial system is closing," he concludes.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.