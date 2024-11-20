Hola Prime Sets New Industry Standard As The World's Leading Transparent Prop Trading Firm

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Hola Prime Sets New Standard as the World's Leading Transparent Prop Trading Firm



NEW YORK, Nov 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

Hola Prime is proud to unveil its solutions for Prop trading. The prop trading industry has long faced issues that erode trust and hinder traders' growth. Problems such as delayed payouts, hidden trading rules, unexpected account breaches, and unreliable price feeds have created a challenging environment, leaving many traders feeling disillusioned and unsupported. Hola Prime, however, is transforming the industry by prioritizing transparency and trader support.







In a market where delayed and denied payouts have become an unfortunate norm, Hola Prime distinguishes itself with fast, reliable, and secure payment processes. Traders can now receive their payouts within just one hour, ensuring that their earnings are accessible when needed. This prompt payment system reflects

Hola Prime 's commitment to fairness and reliability, addressing one of the industry's most pressing concerns. As Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Risk and Compliance, explains, "Even though we are not obliged to follow any capital market regulations, we chose to operate in a disciplinary way as it is healthy for business. Our Payout Funds Segregation policy allows us to ensure we always have funds readily available to process our trader's payouts." To this, he further added, "We have maintained a 99.9% payout completion rate within one hour since launch."

Hola Prime's commitment to transparency goes beyond efficient payouts. In an unprecedented move, the firm publishes a Price Transparency Report , a comprehensive tick-by-tick data report, comparing the price ticks on their trading platforms with the market prices advertised on TradingView to ensure full transparency. Hola Prime's CFO, Ms. Sumedha explains, "In a decentralised forex market, we are the first and only prop firm to provide this level of price transparency for our traders."

One of the biggest frustrations traders face is the sudden closure of accounts due to hidden rules and unexpected breaches. Unlike other firms that may use these tactics to withhold payments or deny payouts, Hola Prime takes a different approach. The firm clearly outlines all trading conditions on its website, leaving no room for ambiguity.

Additionally, if trading behaviour indicates a potential violation or breach of prohibited trading rules, traders receive risk alerts, enabling them to take corrective action and remain compliant. This proactive approach underscores Hola Prime's belief that the firm's success is intrinsically linked to the success of its traders.

Besides this, Hola Prime has implemented a unique support system for traders who do not pass their initial challenges. Instead of being left without guidance, traders receive personalized lesson videos that review their performance and offer guidance for improvement. These detailed analyses empower traders to learn from their mistakes, refine their strategies, and better prepare for future opportunities.

Hola Prime's commitment to transparency is further evident in its open communication practices. The firm shares detailed performance analyses with traders on their dashboard, providing insights into what worked well and what needs adjustment. This level of support helps traders closely monitor their performance and achieve success.

By addressing long-standing issues in the industry and prioritizing transparency, Hola Prime is setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Hola Prime's CEO, Mr. Somesh Kapuria states, " Since the launch, Hola Prime has experienced a remarkable surge in trader onboarding, with a 40% increase in new sign-ups in the first month alone." This early momentum speaks to the trust traders are placing in Hola Prime's transparent practices and supportive ecosystem. With its innovative solutions, Hola Prime is not just being there in the prop industry - it is revitalizing it and fostering an environment where trust and mutual success are paramount.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a global proprietary trading firm renowned for its commitment to transparency. Serving prop traders across 175+ countries with access to over 50 trading instruments, Hola Prime provides a reliable and efficient trading environment. With a presence in key locations worldwide and a selection of multiple trading platforms, the firm is bringing a breath of freshness to the prop trading industry.

Social Media

Facebook:

Instagram:

YouTube:

LinkedIn:

X:

Discord:

Quora:

Reddit:

Medium: @social_46267

Media contact

Brand: Hola Prime

Contact: Media team

Website: