Home Genius Exteriors® Announces 3 New Office Openings In Charlotte NC, Raleigh NC, And Cincinnati OH

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Genius Exteriors, a premier home remodeling company, continues its rapid growth and regional expansion announcing the opening of three new offices in Charlotte NC, Raleigh NC, and Cincinnati OH. These new locations will be modeled off the success of the existing 10 Home Genius Exteriors locations servicing homeowners in Maryland, Washington DC, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

"We take great pride in being able to announce our latest new office openings," says Home Genius Exteriors CEO, Jeff Gunhus. "The commitment of the entire Home Genius Exteriors team to deliver a truly different experience to our customers has fueled our rapid growth and expansion. Led by co-founders Max Alesi, Austin Killian, and Brent Miller we have built a culture around developing passionate leaders eager to revolutionize the home improvement industry through unmistakable quality and world-class communication, while also giving back to the community through our Home Genius Cares program. This culture has created an environment that is attracting the best of the best people. They say you are only as good as your people and ours are GENIUSES!"

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality, and a culture of innovation, the company aims to revolutionize the home improvement experience for homeowners across the nation. Home Genius Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutter, and more, all backed by a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering outstanding results. For more information, visit or if you want to join the team and become a Genius, visit

