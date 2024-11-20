Negative profit warning: Dovre Group Plc will raise its 2024 guidance for revenue and lower its 2024 guidance for operating profit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc Inside information November 20, 2024, at 9.40 pm

Negative warning: Dovre Group Plc will raise its 2024 guidance for revenue and lower its 2024 guidance for operating profit

Dovre Group Plc will raise its 2024 guidance for revenue and lower its 2024 guidance for operating profit.

New guidance for 2024: Dovre Group's revenue is expected to be in the range of 210-220 MEUR and operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be in the range of -1.5 MEUR and -2.0 MEUR.

Previous guidance for 2024 (released April 18, 2024): Dovre Group's revenue is expected to be in the range of 185-210 MEUR and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be in the range of 2-4 MEUR.

The reason for the raised guidance in revenue is due to higher net sales in Project Personnel segment and the reason for the lowered guidance in operating profit is the reduced profitability in some Renewable Energy projects.

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group's net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group's parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website:

