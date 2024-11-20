On World Children's Day, 'Dear Grandpa, It's Michael' And 'Power Wearhouse' Unite For Autism Acceptance And Empowerment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Austism diagnosis ended her marriage. Yet drawing strength from the indomitable will inherited from her grandfather, she embarked on a relentless fight to give Michael a voice. Together, they shattered expectations by crafting an extraordinary life built on love.

"'Dear Grandpa, It's Michael' is a mission-driven with 40% of its cast and crew on the autism spectrum, showcasing talents and fostering inclusion."

- Tyrone GreenidgeHAMILTON, ON, CANADA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Together with Power WearHouse Inc ., we're paving the way for a more inclusive future where everyone can shine. Every child deserves the chance to live their best life, recognizing that this looks different for each unique situation, we aim to inspire and support families, friends, and newly diagnosed individuals to never give up.Dear Grandpa, It's Michael is more than a film-it's a mission-driven project showcasing the talents and stories of individuals on the autism spectrum, with 40% of the cast and crew on the spectrum. This ensures authentic storytelling and fosters a truly inclusive environment."We are thrilled to partner with Power WearHouse Inc.," said Tyrone Greenidge, Producer of Dear Grandpa, It's Michael."Their dedication to empowerment and inclusion aligns perfectly with our mission to make a meaningful impact in the autism community and beyond." Reaching new audiences together, we're not just creating a film-we're building a movement that uplifts unheard voices and demonstrates the power of true inclusion."About Dear Grandpa, It's MichaelDear Grandpa, It's Michael is an autism-focused film project that tells a heartfelt story with a purpose. By involving cast and crew members with autism, the film seeks to create opportunities for individuals on the spectrum to showcase their talents and become an integral part of the film industry. With this project, we hope to elevate the visibility of autism in media and promote understanding, compassion, and inclusion.Tyrone GreenidgePresident/ProducerMy Three Angels Pictures Inc.About Power WearHouse Inc.At Power WearHouse, a proudly Canadian, women-owned company, we create revolutionary therapeutic wearables that truly make a difference in people's lives. Our ProPower Adult Compression Vest reflects our commitment to supporting sensory needs and helping individuals, such as Michael, feel empowered - both on and off the screen.”Shelagh StonehamFounder & CEOPower WearHouse IncPartnership GoalsTogether, Dear Grandpa, It's Michael, and Power WearHouse Inc. aim to create meaningful change through launching joint social media campaigns, and contests, and sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. This partnership will highlight the inspiring stories from the autism community dedicated to amplifying visibility and providing lasting support for individuals with autism in film and beyond.

