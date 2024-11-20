Industry Leaders David Brown And Hari Bhullar Return To Firemon To Lead Global Sales Operations

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )-- FireMon , the leading security policy management (NSPM) company that brings visibility, control, agility, and to enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure, is pleased to announce that David Brown and Hari Bhullar have returned to the organization as Senior Vice Presidents of International Business and International Sales, respectively.

Based in Europe, David Brown will lead FireMon's expansion in the EMEA region, leveraging his extensive experience in go-to-market strategies and scaling customer success. Formerly FireMon's Senior Vice President of Global Sales from 2016 to 2020, Brown has a track record of driving significant revenue growth and expanding channel presence. His expertise spans over two decades, focusing on building strategies for Cloud, PaaS, and SaaS solutions. Before rejoining FireMon, he successfully led initiatives at cybersecurity firms that drove impressive global revenue and channel growth.

In Singapore, Hari Bhullar will spearhead FireMon's operations across APAC. Previously FireMon's VP for APAC from 2015 to 2018, Bhullar has held strategic sales roles with major cybersecurity companies. Currently, he serves on advisory boards for firms like Picus Security, Privya, and Observo, each specializing in emerging cybersecurity and technology solutions. Bhullar's 25 years of global experience focused on strategic sales and partnerships, particularly in emerging markets, making him a vital asset for FireMon's growth in APAC.

Both executives bring deep knowledge of global cybersecurity markets and have a proven ability to foster channel growth and drive customer success in their regions. Their leadership will help FireMon expand its cloud and hybrid network security solutions, enhancing visibility and control for enterprises across EMEA and APAC.

“We are delighted to welcome David and Hari back to FireMon,” said Jody Brazil, CEO of FireMon.“Their global expertise and market insights will be instrumental in advancing our international reach and enhancing support for our customers and partners in these regions.”

About FireMon

FireMon improves security operations that will in turn lead to better security outcomes. FireMon delivers industry-leading security policy management, cloud security, and asset management solutions. Our platform is the only real-time solution that reduces firewall and cloud security policy-related risks, manages policy changes, and enforces compliance.

