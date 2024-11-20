Uniphore And Konecta Join Forces To Advance AI In Customer Experience And Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Uniphore, a global AI leader with the only end-to-end Enterprise AI architecture that delivers unmatched customer focused solutions, together with Konecta, a global leader in customer experience (CX) and digital services, today announced a strategic alliance that will create and accelerate true AI-powered value worldwide. This is a significant first in the evolution of Enterprise AI with two leaders coming together to deliver real ROI through scalable solutions across hundreds of large global customers.

Global enterprises will benefit from the combined strengths of Uniphore's enterprise-grade AI solutions and Konecta's expertise in business transformation. By merging advanced AI with operational excellence, this collaboration is set to reshape customer service delivery, generating actionable insights that drive real value. Clients can expect improved ROI through enhanced Net Promoter Scores (NPS), faster resolution times, and reduced operational costs, enabling them to achieve greater efficiency and impactful customer engagement.

“The partnership between Uniphore and Konecta is significant because this is the first time the end-to-end Enterprise AI stack from Uniphore is coming together with Konecta's industry-leading domain and consulting expertise. Together, they will power the digital transformation using Gen AI that most enterprises around the world need,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore.“I couldn't be more excited to work alongside such a forward-thinking and results-focused organization.”

This partnership marks a pivotal step in Konecta's journey to becoming a top-tier Gen AI services provider, combining its hybrid model of human and virtual agents to deliver innovative customer solutions. By integrating Uniphore's cutting-edge AI technology, Konecta will enhance its service offerings with hyper-personalized interactions powered by real-time emotion detection and sentiment analysis tools that dynamically adapt to customer needs. This powerful alliance positions Konecta at the forefront of CX automation, empowering the company to set new standards in delivering seamless, AI-driven customer experiences.

“Our partnership with Uniphore represents a significant step forward in our commitment to deliver AI-led transformation for our clients,” said Nourdine Bihmane, CEO of Konecta.“By combining Uniphore's cutting-edge AI technology with Konecta's operational expertise, we will provide unmatched service, operational efficiency, and innovation. We are excited to see how this alliance will help our clients achieve new levels of business success through AI-powered customer engagement.”

As part of this alliance, Konecta and Uniphore will pursue a joint go-to-market strategy with an ambition to generate $500 million in revenue over the next five years, with a key focus on disrupting the U.S. and UK market. To support this goal, Konecta will serve as Uniphore's preferred professional services partner globally, implementing and integrating Uniphore's U-Platform, which includes U-Assist, U-Analyze and U-Self Serve solutions on behalf of Uniphore.

Through this alliance, Konecta and Uniphore will co-develop specialized Gen AI solutions. Leveraging Uniphore's newly launched knowledge-as-a-service solution, X-Stream, Konecta will create proprietary, industry-specific small language models (SLMs) to address unique industry challenges with unmatched precision and adaptability. As part of this effort, Konecta's Gen AI-based co-pilot, supporting 12 languages, will be deployed across its contact centers, empowering agents with real-time, context-aware support. This capability, already live with several of Konecta's key clients, will expand to serve the majority of clients within the next 12 months, positioning Konecta as a leader in delivering industry-specific AI solutions with speed and precision.

Konecta expects to see an immediate impact from this alliance, particularly in customer satisfaction and agent productivity while offering new Digital Agents besides Human agents on the same platform in a hybrid model. Working together, Konecta and Uniphore will develop AI capabilities focused on proactive service, enabling businesses to anticipate and resolve customer needs before issues arise. Furthermore, the partnership will streamline support tools for agents, improving service quality and driving operational gains from day one.

About Konecta

Konecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process outsourcing, with 130,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 26 countries. Focusing on the unique needs and opportunities of each industry, Konecta offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions – including acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and collection – all based on a sustainable business model. These services are built on a portfolio of world-class expertise covering customer experience and process management, digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Headquartered in Madrid, Konecta delivers global revenues of approximately €2 billion with more than 500 clients, covering some of the biggest names in telecoms, energy, banking, mobility, retail, and e-commerce.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is a leading B2B AI-native company with decades of proven success. Engineered for scalability and tailored for enterprise needs, Uniphore drives AI transformation that delivers real business impact across multiple industries and the largest global deployments. Uniphore's multimodal AI and data platform is at the heart of this transformation, enabling businesses to swiftly deploy AI agents. With Uniphore's AI Engine Room, organizations can harness their data and create scalable, domain-specific AI models to democratize enterprise knowledge-all while ensuring security, sovereignty, and rapid value delivery. Today, Uniphore's technology empowers over 750,000 end-users across 1,600 enterprises in 20 countries. Discover the unmatched capabilities of Uniphore-because there's no AI like itTM.

