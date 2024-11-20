Petroleum Geo-Services AS – Exercise Of Call Option For PGEOS01
Date
11/20/2024 2:31:08 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway (20 November 2024) – Further to announcement by TGS ASA (“TGS”) on 20 November 2024, TGS' subsidiary, Petroleum Geo-Services AS, has today given a conditional notice of exercise of its option to redeem all outstanding bonds under the Petroleum Geo-Services AS 13.50% Senior Secured USD 450,000,000 bond Issue (PGEOS01) with ISIN NO0012873670 (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be redeemed at a price equal to 109.5% of the face value for each redeemed Bond, which constitutes the Make-Whole Amount under the Bonds.
In accordance with the terms of the Bonds, the settlement date for the call is expected to be 5 December 2024. Further reference is made to the attached conditional notice from Nordic Trustee AS for additional information.
