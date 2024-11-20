Human Touch® Launches Mobile Experience Trailer, Bringing Relaxation And Recovery To Events Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Wellness Concept Features State-of-the-Art Massage Chairs

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Human Touch ®, a leader in high-performance massage chairs and wellness solutions, announces the debut of its new mobile experience trailer. This innovative concept brings the Human Touch experience directly to consumers at premier equestrian events, tournaments, and other high-profile sporting venues.The mobile trailer made its first appearance at the Leap Celebrity Invitational, offering participants and spectators a unique opportunity to relax and recover with Human Touch's industry-leading massage chairs. Featuring the newly launched Super Novo X, Super Novo 2.0 , and Novo Flex , the trailer is equipped to provide immersive, personalized massage experiences tailored to individual needs.“With our new mobile trailer concept, we're making the Human Touch experience more accessible than ever,” said Dale Shepherd, VP of Consumer Sales at Human Touch.“By offering our products firsthand at active events, we're introducing more people to the benefits of relaxation, comfort, and recovery. It's an exciting step forward in our mission to enhance well-being wherever life takes you.”​​The mobile trailer serves as a relaxation hub, allowing event-goers to experience advanced massage features such as DuoSync Technology, HT Flex S- and L-Track Systems, and targeted aircell therapy. This initiative is designed to address the growing demand for on-site wellness solutions, offering a respite for those seeking recovery or simply a moment of relaxation.Following its successful debut, the trailer will next appear at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California for the Desert Holiday events this December. Looking ahead, Human Touch plans to expand the program to corporate events, festivals, summits, and conferences, with an eye toward scaling the fleet in 2025.For more information about Human Touch visit .About Human Touch®For over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at

