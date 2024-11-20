Factor4 Partners With Incomm To Deliver Fully Integrated Gift Card Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BROOMALL, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of gift and loyalty solutions, is proud to announce its full integration with InComm, a global leader in innovative payment technologies. This partnership empowers businesses to enhance their brand visibility and drive revenue growth through seamless, scalable gift card offerings both in-store and online.

Through this collaboration, Factor4 gift cards are now part of InComm's extensive retail network, giving merchants unparalleled access to major retail channels and marketplaces. The integration enables businesses to offer flexible, branded gift card solutions that align with the evolving preferences of today's consumers.

Key benefits of the partnership include:



Expanded Distribution Channels : Factor4 merchants can now showcase their gift cards in a vast array of retail locations and online platforms powered by InComm's network.



Enhanced Customer Engagement : Offering both physical and eGift cards helps businesses meet customer needs, driving loyalty and repeat purchases.



Increased Revenue Opportunities : The integration allows merchants to tap into the fast-growing gift card market, creating new revenue streams while boosting brand value.

Streamlined Operations : Factor4's user-friendly platform simplifies gift card program management, supported by InComm's industry-leading technology.

"This partnership with InComm marks a significant milestone for Factor4 and our merchants," said Dan Battista, CEO of Factor4 "By combining Factor4's comprehensive gift card solutions with InComm's powerful network, we're providing businesses with the tools they need to reach more customers and grow their bottom line."

The integration with InComm further strengthens Factor4's commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions that drive success for its clients. Whether you're a small business or a national chain, Factor4's gift card solutions are designed to meet the needs of today's dynamic retail environment.

For more information about Factor4 and its partnership with InComm, visit Factor4gift.

About Factor4

Factor4 is a leading provider of gift and loyalty solutions, serving thousands of businesses across North America. With a mission to help businesses engage customers and increase revenue, Factor4 offers innovative, easy-to-use platforms for gift card and loyalty programs.

About InComm

InComm is a global leader in payments technology and financial services innovation. With a robust network connecting retailers, brands, and consumers, InComm delivers comprehensive solutions that simplify and enhance the customer experience.

