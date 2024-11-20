Ziebart Honors Arizona Army National Guardswoman For Serving Country In Wake Of Family Tragedy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Peggy Steimel receives an all-expenses-paid trip to Army-Notre Dame game at Yankee following husband's heartfelt nomination of her story.

Steimel continued her family's legacy of military service, deploying shortly after losing close family members in a plane crash. Ziebart believes Steimel embodies the true spirit of the contest's mission – to recognize those who exemplify the spirit of a defender.

TROY, Mich., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Arizona National Guardswoman Peggy Steimel will be cheering on teams in person at the Army-Notre Dame football game at Yankee Stadium on November 23 , thanks to a contest honoring those who have dedicated their lives to protecting and defending the country.

Continue Reading

"Peggy's story is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and their families."

Peggy Steimel, an Arizona Army National Guardswoman honored by Ziebart for her service and resilience, shares a proud moment with her husband Ben and their three children, Madison (9), Charlie (6), and Tyler (4). Peggy's dedication to her country and family embodies the true spirit of a defender, making her an inspiring recipient of Ziebart's sweepstakes, which includes an all-expenses-paid trip to the Army-Notre Dame football game at Yankee Stadium.

Post thi





The sweepstakes was organized by Ziebart International Corporation in partnership with athletic marketing firm NOCAP Sports , and featured participation from New York Giants defensive back and U.S. Military Academy West Point grad Elijah Riley , Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson, and Detroit Tigers center fielder and Notre Dame Alumni Matt Vierling.

Steimel was nominated to receive the tickets and all-expenses-paid trip to the game by her husband, Ben, who was awed by her 16 years of military service, in addition to her remarkable strength in overcoming personal tragedy.

Strength and Resilience

Just before her deployment, Steimel received the devastating news that her brother, sister-in-law, and two young nephews were killed in a plane crash. After a brief emergency leave to attend the funeral, Steimel was determined to honor her brother's 29-year military legacy by continuing on with the deployment. Steimel's dedication extends beyond her uniform, as she represents the true essence of being a defender through selfless sacrifice and courage.

"Peggy's story is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and their families," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart . "For 65 years, Ziebart has proudly upheld the values of defense and protection, and we are honored to celebrate individuals like Peggy who inspire us all. We also want to thank each and every participant in the sweepstakes, whose stories showcased the true meaning of defense, through both military service and actions in the community."

Month of Giving: Benefiting Mission 22

Steimel's story is a reflection of the courage and strength seen throughout the military community–qualities Ziebart is proud to support year-round. Building on this tradition, the brand will soon kick off its second annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign, with proceeds benefiting Mission 22 – a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families who are battling PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other mental health challenges following their time of service.

This initiative was inspired by Ziebart franchise owner and Air Force veteran Nick Lambie, and it continues to be a cornerstone of Ziebart's 65th anniversary celebrations. As the Month of Giving campaign launches at Ziebart stores nationwide starting on December 2, customers can donate to Mission 22 via GoFundMe and at . To amplify its impact, Ziebart will match donations up to $5,000.

Ziebart has built a legacy around supporting veterans in the community. Veterans make up more than 10% of Ziebart's franchise owner base as the brand waives the entire franchise fee for U.S. veteran owners, providing entrepreneurial opportunities to those who have served.

For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart/franchise-opportunities . To find a Ziebart location near you, head to .

ABOUT ZIEBART

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit .

ABOUT NOCAP SPORTS

NOCAP Sports is a leading sports marketing company that helps athletes earn and brands grow in a sustainable way. From startups to Fortune 100 companies, NOCAP works with a diverse range of brands on athlete and sports marketing initiatives, specifically helping those brands invest more effectively in college sports and NIL through athlete influencers, media sponsorship, and experiential events. For more information about NOCAP Sports please visit nocapsports .

SOURCE Ziebart

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED