Los Defensores Partners With Bakerripley To Empower Hispanic Entrepreneurs In Lánzate Houston Business Pitch Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lanzate Houston Competition judges listen attentively to business pitches during semifinals.

This Thanksgiving Season, Hispanics in Houston are thankful for getting a shot at access to capital and mentorship in a one-of-a-kind business pitch competition

- Nicole Cordero, VP of Community Relations and Marketing at Los DefensoresHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Defensores , the first nationwide legal brand dedicated to serving the Hispanic community by connecting consumers to experienced attorneys, is proud to partner with BakerRipley and Lánzate Houston!, Houston's first and only business pitch competition designed to empower Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs. Through financial grants, mentorship, and its recently launched“Siempre Contigo” community initiative, Los Defensores aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs from Houston's underserved communities realize their business dreams while achieving financial independence.As part of this unique event, held entirely in Spanish, entrepreneurs compete in one of two categories, product or service, by pitching their business ideas to a panel of expert judges. This year, Los Defensores is sponsoring business grants and participating as a semi-finals judge, where they will evaluate pitches and guide participants. This year's competition is set to award grants of $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 to first, second, and third-place winners in each category, with an additional $1,000 prize for the“fan favorite.” In-kind prizes, such as chamber memberships and technology tools, will also be available to help participants further their business ventures. The grand finale is set to take place on Thursday, December 5, at BakerRipley's East Aldine Campus Reunion Hall.In Houston, Hispanic-owned small businesses represent over 42% of all small enterprises in the area. However, a major challenge for these entrepreneurs is limited access to capital. For many Hispanic business owners, securing funding to start or expand a business can be a difficult journey, often complicated by barriers such as bias, systemic racism, and financial inequities1.Among this year's distinguished panel of judges is Nicole Cordero, Los Defensores' Vice President of Community Affairs and Marketing.“Through our partnership with BakerRipley, we are committed to uplifting Hispanic entrepreneurs in Houston by providing the financial resources and mentorship they need to build sustainable businesses,” said Cordero.“The Lánzate Houston! event aligns perfectly with our 'Siempre Contigo' initiative, which focuses on supporting and empowering underserved communities.”Lánzate Houston! is hosted annually by BakerRipley in partnership with the City of Houston's Office of Business Opportunity. Participants receive support from business coaches and participate in workshops designed to strengthen their pitches and business acumen, fostering a more equitable path to entrepreneurship.“Our Entrepreneur Connection program is dedicated to empowering emerging and existing entrepreneurs in our community, helping them realize their potential, start or grow their businesses, support their families, and contribute to a thriving local economy,” said Jessica Starkschall, Director of Development at BakerRipley.“We're focused on closing the opportunity gap that lower-income entrepreneurs face by providing critical access to resources like education, mentorship, capital, and skill development-opportunities often limited to higher-income individuals.”For more information on Lánzate Houston! or BakerRipley's Entrepreneur Connection program, visit bakerripley.For additional photos and videos, click here .About Los DefensoresLos Defensores is a distinguished brand committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States by connecting consumers to qualified attorneys. With a history dating back to 1984, Los Defensores leverages a vast network of over 200 independent attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos to attorneys who offer free legal consultations in Spanish, ensuring theirservices are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients to legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock to emphasize both urgency and quality in their client service. Learn more atAbout BakerRipleyBakerRipley brings resources, education, and connection to more than half a million people throughout Texas each year. For more than a century, BakerRipley has offered innovative solutions to uplift and empower underserved communities as they pursue opportunities that create new and better lives for themselves and their families. BakerRipley is a United Way Agency. #BakerRipley1.Source:###Media Contacts:For Los DefensoresMarco GonzalezC: 818-653-1357...For BakerRipleyElizabeth Hale832-963-3678...

