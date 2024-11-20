XTPL reaches a milestone in R&D on a multi-head for printing based on the UPD technology

Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Research Update/Study results

20.11.2024 / 14:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release, November 20, 2024



XTPL reaches a milestone in on a multi-head for printing based on the UPD Since the adoption of the 2023–2026 Strategy last year, XTPL (WSE:XTP) has been engaged in R&D on a project aimed at developing a multi-head for printing by means of its proprietary UPD (Ultra Precise Dispensing) technology. The product is currently in the development phase, but an important milestone has been achieved: a multi-head prototype has been successfully developed, which enabled the demonstration of parallel and precise printing using 8 nozzles at the same time, while maintaining independent control of each of the 8 channels. According to the Management Board, XTPL is currently the only company in the world that has successfully demonstrated parallel multiple-nozzle printing of precise features (smaller than 10 micrometers) using high-viscosity nanoinks. The multi-head prototype attracted great interest during its presentation to selected key clients from the advanced microelectronics sector. So far, the commercialization of the Company's solutions has involved the UPD technology based on single-nozzle printing, while the new solution creates a number of additional benefits and advantages, which may result in the XTPL technology being put to use in new sectors and application fields. R&D on the multi-head will continue in 2025–2026 in close dialogue with interested clients. “The milestone in R&D on the multi-head for printing with the UPD technology is one of the most important events for XTPL in the whole of 2024. In recent years, we successfully started the commercialization of our UPD technology with our first products such as the Delta Printing System and print heads that were based on single-nozzle printing. At this point, we have proven that our proprietary UPD technology is scalable and breaks the glass ceiling of what previously seemed unattainable either for our or for competing solutions. We were the first to demonstrate parallel multi-nozzle printing of precise features with high-viscosity nanoinks, combining the key differentiators of the UPD technology, namely very small features of less than 10 micrometers and high viscosity of more than 100'000cP. The solution has already been properly secured with a patent application, and we are continuing intensive R&D aimed at commercializing the new XTPL solution, which opens up new and exciting development prospects for us” says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A. “The products we offer today are sufficient for the projects currently being developed by XTPL, including the most advanced ones, where leading global manufacturers of advanced electronics are testing our solution on 4 prototype industrial machines in the world with our print head inside. What we identify in the market, based on the needs of its existing customers, are new opportunities that we can address with our multi-head solution. We expect that by adding it to our product portfolio in the coming years, we will significantly increase XTPL's sales potential, and gain access to new markets and customers. Higher printing speed (multiplication of heads) and the ability to print different materials simultaneously (independence of each nozzle) is a combination that significantly expands the potential use of the UPD technology and products based on it in the production of modern microelectronics” Filip Granek adds . XTPL's UPD (Ultra Precise Dispensing) technology allows extremely small amounts of special materials to be applied almost to any substrate, e.g. an electronic PCB, with an accuracy of 1 μm (known as micrometer, one millionth of a meter). Precision, compatibility with the widest range of functional ink viscosities, and the possibility of using flexible substrates and complex three-dimensional structures, including step structures, help overcome the barriers to modern methods of advanced electronics manufacture. Currently commercialized products from the Company's portfolio in the form of DPS (Delta Printing System) devices and print heads use the UPD technology based on single-nozzle printing. The multi-head, developed in the course of the R&D conducted as part of the 2023–2026 Strategy, uses UPD technology based on 8-nozzle printing. It ensures independent control of each nozzle within the multi-head, and simultaneous feeding of different types of nanoink, e.g. metallic one from selected nozzles and ink based on electrically insulating material in the other nozzles. The resulting higher printing speed and the ability to use a variety of materials significantly expand the range of applications for the UPD technology. After completion of the R&D planned for 2025–2026, the new solution may be used in a wider range of areas of modern microelectronics production, including advanced packaging, semiconductors, modern displays, sensors and others. “We're focused on implementing the 2023–2026 Strategy and achieving the first industrial implementation with a global and leading manufacturer of advanced electronics. At the same time, we remain a deep tech company that, due to the disruptive nature of its technology, has a vision that goes beyond the next 2–3 years. That's why we engaged in advanced R&D to develop our UPD technology and attempt to scale it technologically, which has just been achieved. It should be emphasized that not every printing technology has successfully proven such scalability, and many technologies in the market failed on that front. The UPD technology is the heart of XTPL. The milestone achieved is a fundamental and practical proof of its significantly greater capabilities than we've been able to communicate to customers so far. Once we finalize further R&D that will take place during the Strategy timeframe, we intend to distribute the new solution as an standalone offer of multi-head printing devices to manufacturers of industrial machines for the production of microelectronics. The multi-heads will also be used to upgrade one of the options of the DPS+ device that we are developing at present, so it can leverage their inherent advantages” says Jacek Olszański, CFO XTPL S.A. XTPL's business model is based on three complementary business lines. These are printing modules for industrial implementation on the production lines of global manufacturers of electronics, the Delta Printing System (DPS) prototyping devices (and a new DPS+ line of devices is being developed to address the niche between DPSs and modules for industrial implementation) and High Performance Materials (HPM, nanoinks). The Company has 9 projects at least at the second stage of processes aimed at industrial implementation of its technology (completed initial contact, identified customer needs, started technology evaluation and development by XTPL), including 4 projects at the most advanced stage, covering areas of strategic importance for the Company: semiconductors and displays. The total potential of those 9 industrial projects, assuming they are positively validated, is estimated by the Company at around PLN 400 million in average yearly revenues over the respective lives, depending on the specific nature of each project. The

Company's end clients are global entities responsible for the production of next generation electronics, including a

Chinese manufacturer of machines for the sector of modern displays, a leading semiconductor manufacturer from Taiwan, one of the world's largest producers of FPDs (Flat Panel Displays) from South Korea and a top manufacturer of industrial machines from the United States, listed on the Nasdaq 100 index.

XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products and solutions relying on its globally innovative, Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. The technology enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive features with a resolution of 1 to 50 μm. The XTPL solution combines ultra-high resolution of printed structures and conductive materials with a very high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. This combination makes the solution unique on a global scale. The Company-designed innovative additive method can be used in the rapidly growing printed electrics sector, notably in areas such as semiconductors, displays, biosensors, advanced integrated circuits or security printing. The XTPL technology can be used for electronic interconnections in advanced integrated circuits, 3D printed electronics, hybrid flexible electronics or IoT, among other areas.

XTPL's goal is to license its technological solutions created for industrial implementation in dedicated application fields. The

Company may also achieve this goal by sales through distributors or strategic partnerships – in this way the cooperation can be geared to the needs of the future counterparty. Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and since 2020 on the Open Market in Frankfurt.

To find out more, go to Additional information is available from: Mardoniusz Maćkowiak

cc group

+48 605 959 539

... Małgorzata Młynarska

cc group

+48 697 613

709

...



Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: XTPL S.A. Stablowicka 147 54-066 Wroclaw Poland Internet: EQS News ID: 2034933



End of News EQS News Service