(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foremost Clean (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) has clarified that Red Cloud Services began its engagement on Nov. 14, 2024, not October 14 as previously stated. The company also reiterated details of its planned spin-out of the Winston and Silver Properties to Rio Grande Ltd., under which will receive one new Foremost share and two Rio Grande shares for each Foremost share held. The spin-out is expected to finalize in January 2025, pending required approvals. Foremost also filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Winston Project in New Mexico, detailing new exploration findings. CEO Jason Barnard emphasized the spin-out's potential to enhance shareholder value and accelerate property development in a strong precious metals market.

About Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.

Foremost Clean Energy, assuming the effectiveness of the transaction, will be an emerging North American uranium exploration company with interests in 10 prospective properties spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin. As global demand for decarbonization accelerates, the need for nuclear power is crucial. Foremost expects to be positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for uranium through discovery in a top jurisdiction with the objective to support the world's energy-transition goals. Alongside its exploration partner Denison, Foremost will be committed to a strategic and disciplined exploration strategy to identify resources by testing drill–ready targets with identified mineralization along strike of recent major discoveries. Foremost also maintains a secondary portfolio of significant lithium projects at different stages of development spanning over 50,000 acres across Manitoba and Quebec. For more information about the company, visit

