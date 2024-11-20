PM, Iranian President Discuss Mutual Ties, Gaza, Lebanon Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, met in Tehran on Wednesday, with HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister conveyed the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good and happiness to the Iranian President and continued progress and prosperity to the and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For his part, the Iranian President entrusted HE the Prime Minister to convey his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and for the people of Qatar further development and growth.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to enhance them, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as means of de-escalation in Lebanon and a range of topics of common interest.

