Leaders Share Their Long-Term Business Strategies On AI At CECP's CEO Investor Forum

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, November 20, 2024 /3BL/ - CECP's CEO Investor Forum, the premier that brings CEOs and investors together to discuss Integrated Long-Term Plans, hosted eight CEOs and CFOs from the world's largest companies on AI. They presented to investors representing trillions of dollars in assets under management on November 19 in New York and virtually.

The following CEOs and CFOs shared Integrated Long-Term Plans for AI including material opportunities and risks, as well as non-financial risks, such as ethical concerns and impacts on human capital. Leading companies know that they not only need to be prepared for what is to come, but also to communicate that they are addressing AI in an ethical way. It featured Integrated Long-Term Plans and company strategies for addressing AI from:



Aradhana Sarin, CFO, AztraZeneca (Nasdaq: AZN)

John Murphy, President & CFO, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)

Gil Quiniones, President & CEO, ComEd ( Nasdaq: EXC)

Rohit Kapoor, Chairman & CEO, Exlservice Holdings (Nasdaq: EXLS)

Matthew Kissner, President & CEO, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: WLY)

Raj Koneru, CEO & Founder, Kore

Ana Cabral, Co-Chairperson & CEO, Sigma Lithium (Nasdaq: SGML) Amit Bajaj, President – North America, Tata Consultancy Services (NYSE: TCS)

The presentations will soon be posted on CECP's YouTube channel.

More than 65 CEOs to date have presented their Integrated Long-Term Plans at the CEO Investor Forum to an audience of institutional investors, representing $25 trillion in assets under management. The next CEO Investor Forum will be held in New York in November 2025; watch cecp for more information.

Key themes from the Integrated Long-Term Plans presentations and discussions emerged, including:



It's important to calculate return on investment (ROI); AI is not free. There are massive upfront costs around implementation-- disclosures, security, privacy, data sources, network connectivity, security, agility, and more.

If we do not put in the guardrails today, in two to three years, models might become too sophisticated to reign them in.

No one wants to be first; they will be close followers of the leaders.

Users don't have to build their own systems but can build an ecosystem of partners.

AI will not replace jobs; people using AI will replace jobs since it compresses time, enables better decisions, and empowers the workforce. But with worker participation, who benefits from added productivity?

Humans are involved in all of the AI; their jobs are not all tasks--they are benefits and goals.

Equip people with a toolkit, watch what they do.

Technology creates consumer demand; invest in what will create value for customers.

Diversity of thought supports innovation. Key uses for AI include product roadmaps; workflows; systems of insight and action; data management; scale; reduced pain points; improved processes; reliability; resiliency; self-service, automation, assistance; guided individual decision making; and desk time optimization.

"Short-term market pressures often clash with long-term goals," said Daryl Brewster, CEO of CECP. "The CEO Investor Forum helps companies align their purpose, capital, and innovation to address global challenges while building investor confidence in long-term solutions regarding the opportunities and risks with AI."

Additional speakers included:



Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP

Brian Buchwald, Global Head of Product , Edelman

Navishka Pandit, Engagement Expert, EOS at Federated Hermes Limited

Christopher Wellise, Vice President, Sustainability, Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX)

Diane Brady, Executive Editorial Director, Fortune

Michael del Castillo, Senior Finance Reporter, Fortune

Anthony West, Director, Engineering, Gainwell Technologies

Lyndon Park, Managing Partner, ICR

George Murphy, Chief Growth Officer, Kore

Stephanie Mehta, CEO and Chief Content Officer, Mansueto Ventures

Mike Kubzansky, CEO, Omidyar Network

Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ)

Karen Snow, Global Head of Listings, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ)

Chip Cutter, Reporter, The Wall Street Journal Brian Sozzi, Executive Editor, Yahoo! Finance

CECP thanks its sponsors for their generous support of 25th anniversary year: Visa Foundation, Bank of America, Exelon, Panasonic, RHR International, StateFarm, Tata Consultancy Services, Vanguard, and Wynn Resorts.

