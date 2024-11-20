Poor Horizontal Visibility Tonight Till 6Am
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Thursday, November 21, will be hazy at times, misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places later.
Offshore, it will be hazy at times and some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot becomes variable.
Offshore, it will be variable mainly mainly southeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.
The visibility will be 05 to 09 kilometers or 02 kilometers or less at places later.
The sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.
