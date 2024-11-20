Qatari Aircraft Carrying Medical Equipment In Support Of Sudanese Federal Ministry Of Health Lands In Port Sudan
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Port Sudan: A Qatari aircraft carrying the second batch of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) Scan devices landed in port Sudan, the sisterly Republic of the Sudan, in response to the needs of the Sudanese federal Ministry of Health.
The humanitarian aid was received by Acting Federal Minister of health of the Republic of the Sudan, HE Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, and the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan, HE Mohamed bin Ibrahim Al Sada.
The first batch of Qatari medical aid had arrived in Port Sudan earlier this year. Additionally, this support is part of the State of Qatar's solidarity with the brotherly people of Sudan and their resilience in enduring the difficult conditions they currently face due to the ongoing conflict.
