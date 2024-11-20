Next Star Player Launches In Dubai: Elevating Youth Football With Elite Coaching And Unmatched Scouting Access

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Next Star Player is thrilled to announce the launch of its premier development program in Dubai, offering young aged 7-15 an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their talents on a global stage. Under the expert guidance of UEFA-certified coach and sports performance psychologist Jeremy Gilot, the program aims to nurture and develop the next generation of football stars.



Coach Gilot brings a wealth of experience and a vast of connections with over 750 scouts and coaches from Europes top clubs. This extensive network provides participants with unique exposure to professionals actively seeking emerging talent. The program kicks off with a Talent Day in Dubai on December 7, 2024, where young players can demonstrate their skills. Selected athletes will then advance to an intensive training week in Portugal in March 2025, receiving high-level coaching and the chance to impress top European scouts.



"Bringing Next Star Player to Dubai means so much to us," said Coach Gilot. "Dubai is an incredibly unique city, rich with talent from diverse backgrounds. Alongside Brussels and Paris, its one of the cities where the most nationalities come together, creating a vibrant and competitive environment for young athletes. Right now, less than 1% of youth players make it to the professional level, and were here to change that. With the right guidance and exposure, these players have the potential to reach incredible heights, and were committed to raising that number by supporting each players journey every step of the way."



The program employs both video analysis and hands-on physical scouting to monitor each players development closely. This comprehensive approach ensures personalized attention and tailored training, fostering growth and improvement. Participants will benefit from a structured follow-up process, guiding them through various development stages and providing continuous support as they progress toward professional careers.



Extensive research, including insights from FIFA and UEFA youth studies, highlights a critical need to improve youth football development. Currently, less than 1% of youth players in Europe, and only 0.47% in the UK, achieve a professional career. Next Star Player is dedicated to addressing this issue by providing a structured pathway and the necessary resources to help young talents succeed.



Do you know exceptional talent We want to hear from you!

For more details, please contact us at ... .