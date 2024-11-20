(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The new solution integrates Generative AI capabilities powered by Bedrock with extensive compliance features to help ensure safety, trust and innovation



NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital today launched Agentforce accelerators, developed in collaboration with Salesforce and Anthropic, to help enterprises in highly regulated industries, including wealth management, retail banking, life sciences and healthcare, meet compliance needs for the deployment of Generative AI (GenAI).

The creation of Agentforce accelerators

is a major

milestone in deploying GenAI into highly regulated industries. These solutions are powered by Salesforce's Agentforce platform, Anthropic's leading Large Language Model (LLM) and Amazon Bedrock's fully-managed service that allows customers to build and scale GenAI applications in a secure environment. Agentforce enables the development of powerful autonomous agents that can be customized for industry-specific use cases, while Amazon Bedrock allows customers in highly regulated industries to deploy Agentforce using cutting-edge Anthropic LLMs in a secure and compliant Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. Deloitte is applying its insight into industry-specific use cases to combine these capabilities with its Trustworthy AITM for CRM framework designed to meet each sector's unique requirements. Deloitte Digital's wealth management accelerator is a key example of its efforts to integrate Agentforce accelerators as part of its $2 billion IndustryAdvantageTM

initiative, aimed at co-innovating with clients and alliances to scale industry-focused tech at speed.

"This commitment underscores our belief that you can use GenAI-based solutions grounded in trust," said Dounia Senawi, chief commercial officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Working with these market leading organizations, we are bringing our deep compliance and industry knowledge with this technology to help our clients meet the stringent regulatory requirements of wealth management and other highly regulated industries."

A global wealth management firm is using Agentforce accelerators to supercharge client success while keeping tight control over data access, usage and storage.

Agentforce lies at the core of Agentforce Accelerators, equipping this customer with advanced intelligence and automation to enhance customer relationship management. Built on Salesforce's Financial Services Cloud in collaboration with the firm, this solution is tailored to meet critical business needs-such as ensuring that customer data remains securely within Salesforce's trusted architecture as vetted by the firm's security team.

By hosting a Salesforce-managed instance of Claude 3 Haiku on Amazon Bedrock within the Salesforce trust boundary (Hyperforce), the customer is utilizing the first Frontier model fully within Salesforce's compliance framework. This allows them to easily build custom prompts, deploy personalized agent actions and generate AI-powered summaries to provide advisors with comprehensive, easy-to-digest pre-call plans.

This GenAI capability transforms a year's worth of unstructured and structured Salesforce data into an actionable overview, delivered effectively through the click of a button. By reimagining the GenAI experience for financial institutions, Salesforce offers a consistent, precise solution that minimizes the risk of AI errors, creating a high-impact, low-risk use case for enterprises focused on security and accuracy.

"Agentforce represents a revolutionary shift in how regulated industries utilize GenAI with CRM to transform their businesses," said Adam Evans, EVP & GM, Salesforce AI Platform. "Our work with Deloitte Digital, Anthropic and AWS is yet another demonstration of our commitment to setting a new standard for safety, trust and compliance across industries, including in the most regulated and challenging sectors."

Anthropic's Claude models are designed for enterprise-grade security and accuracy. Built around constitutional AI principles, their LLMs strive to be interpretable, reliable and steerable. By hosting Anthropic models on Amazon Bedrock, the collaboration between Anthropic and AWS can provide the scalability, compliance posture and necessary processing power to meet the extensive data and security needs of wealth management and regulated sectors.

"By expanding into this area, our goal is to showcase that GenAI interactions are not only intelligent, but dependable," said Dan Rosenthal, Global Head of Partnerships, Anthropic. "Our commitment to AI safety and the use of Constitutional AI makes this solution a great choice for industries that demand the highest levels of trust and reliability."

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice

in 2023. With a full spectrum of tailored AI services and its deep industry and domain knowledge, Deloitte supports clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing AI strategies to building and implementing GenAI solutions that enhance productivity and deliver greater client impact. Deloitte is infusing Generative AI capabilities across its own enterprise rolling out purpose-specific LLMs and chatbots to support specialized teams across its business. These tools are applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AITM framework to manage AI risks and improve user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals via the Deloitte AI AcademyTM and investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

